McKay will either start or work as the primary pitcher Friday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He has not pitched more than four innings since Aug. 7, so for fantasy purposes it would be preferable for him to follow an opener to give him a better chance of qualifying for a win. The Rays now have several primary pitcher candidates and a couple more (Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell) expected to join the mix this month, so it may be tricky to get a read on exactly when McKay will be pitching each week.