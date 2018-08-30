Rays' Brendan McKay: Put on DL with oblique issue
McKay was placed on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Charlotte due to an oblique issue, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
McKay will likely remain sidelined for the rest of the 2018 campaign since the minor-league season is nearing its end. The 22-year-old previously spent around three weeks on the DL earlier this year due to an oblique injury, so it's expected that the Rays will take this slow to ensure that he comes back fully healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...