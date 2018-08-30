McKay was placed on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Charlotte due to an oblique issue, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay will likely remain sidelined for the rest of the 2018 campaign since the minor-league season is nearing its end. The 22-year-old previously spent around three weeks on the DL earlier this year due to an oblique injury, so it's expected that the Rays will take this slow to ensure that he comes back fully healthy.