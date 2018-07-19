McKay went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in High-A Charlotte's loss to Tampa on Wednesday.

The outing marked McKay's return to action after spending nearly a month on the minor-league disabled list due to an oblique injury. The two-way prospect has found High-A pitching somewhat unwelcoming thus far, as he's slashing just .204/.338/.315 with three doubles, one home run and 10 RBI across 65 plate appearances with the Stone Crabs.