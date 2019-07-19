McKay was recalled as expected to start Friday against the White Sox.

McKay owns an excellent 1.69 ERA over his first three major-league starts, walking just a single batter in 16 innings. He was sent down over the All-Star break and again after appearing as the 26th man during a doubleheader for his previous start, but those were roster management moves that did not reflect on his ability. He'll have a good shot to remain with the Rays for the rest of the season going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories