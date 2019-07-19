Rays' Brendan McKay: Recalled ahead of start
McKay was recalled as expected to start Friday against the White Sox.
McKay owns an excellent 1.69 ERA over his first three major-league starts, walking just a single batter in 16 innings. He was sent down over the All-Star break and again after appearing as the 26th man during a doubleheader for his previous start, but those were roster management moves that did not reflect on his ability. He'll have a good shot to remain with the Rays for the rest of the season going forward.
More News
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: To start Friday•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Could rejoin rotation over weekend•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Sent down after doubleheader•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Stellar outing against O's•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Called up prior to Saturday's start•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Will start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...