McKay was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays traded away three relievers Wednesday, so McKay will provide bullpen insurance for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. The rookie left-hander is expected to start Thursday's series finale if he ultimately goes unused Wednesday. Through four big-league appearances, McKay owns a 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB in 19.1 innings.

