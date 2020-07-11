McKay has not been present for the Rays' last four days of summer camp workouts for undisclosed reasons, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

McKay is one of three Rays pitchers -- rotation members Tyler Glasnow and Yonny Chirinos notably being the other two -- that have not been present for multiple days, although in the case of the latter duo, they haven't been seen at all since camp began. McKay would presumably be in a position to make a case to fill in for one of his two teammates were he present, but he remains without a timetable for a return since the Rays are not at liberty to discuss what players are or aren't participating. The 24-year-old McKay was attending workouts at Tropicana Field before summer camp began, so despite his current inactivity, he did work out his arm regularly during the shutdown.