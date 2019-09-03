McKay was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The highly-rated prospect made his debut in late June but has yet to fully establish himself. He owns a 5.55 ERA in 35.2 big-league innings thus far. He's been exclusively a starter in his eight appearances to this point, though the Rays' plans for him down the stretch aren't yet clear.

