Rays' Brendan McKay: Rough first start of spring
McKay started a Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies on Thursday and allowed four earned runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman over 1.1 innings. He struck out two.
The talented southpaw endured a rough go of it, with the majority of his problems coming in the second inning. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports there were signs things were amiss during a scoreless first, however, when McKay struggled with his control. He then allowed four consecutive hits with one out in the second, including a pair of solo home runs to No. 8 and 9 hitters Josh Harrison and Roman Quinn. Due to the shoulder stiffness that delayed his start to spring training, McKay will finish the Grapefruit League slate with only two appearances after the balance of the exhibition ledger was cancelled Thursday afternoon due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the unsightly final line, McKay attempted to focus on the positives. "Body and arm felt good," McKay said. "The results you're obviously frustrated with, (but) a bunch of guys said don't really hang yourself on results. It's all about how your body feels and how you're progressing."
