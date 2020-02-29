Play

McKay (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Saturday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

McKay has been limited during spring training as he deals with shoulder stiffness, but he was able to throw a bullpen last Sunday and will throw a live bullpen session Saturday. The issue doesn't appear to be too severe, and he's likely on track to progress to game action if his recovery continues to go smoothly.

