McKay (shoulder) is slated to make his spring debut on the mound in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

After McKay's left shoulder responded well to facing hitters in a live batting practice session over the weekend, he'll get the green light to resume pitching in a non-controlled setting. The time McKay has already missed could make it a challenge for him to get his arm fully conditioned for Opening Day, but he would likely be in store for only a brief stint on the injured list if the Rays determine he's not ready for the start of the season.