McKay (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McKay was shut down at the alternate training site with left shoulder irritation, but the injury was more serious than initially anticipated. Although he'll miss the remainder of the 2020 season, the Rays are hopeful that he could be ready for the start of spring training in 2021. The 24-year-old has faced a series of disappointing setbacks this season after playing in the majors for the first time in 2019, posting a 5.14 ERA and 56:16 K:BB over 49 innings in 13 appearances (11 starts).
