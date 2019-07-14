McKay was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay was recalled as the 26th man for the twin bill and delivered five scoreless innings during the matinee, but he nonetheless makes his way back to the minors. The 23-year-old has allowed three runs on seven hits and has a 6:1 K:BB through his first 11 major-league innings, and he figures to rejoin the Rays sometime later this month.