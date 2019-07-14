Rays' Brendan McKay: Sent down after doubleheader
McKay was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McKay was recalled as the 26th man for the twin bill and delivered five scoreless innings during the matinee, but he nonetheless makes his way back to the minors. The 23-year-old has allowed three runs on seven hits and has a 6:1 K:BB through his first 11 major-league innings, and he figures to rejoin the Rays sometime later this month.
More News
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Stellar outing against O's•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Called up prior to Saturday's start•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Will start Saturday•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Sent down over break•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Decent outing in second start•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Next pitching start coming Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.