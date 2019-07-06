Rays' Brendan McKay: Sent down over break
McKay was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The move likely isn't a reflection on McKay's performance, as he held the Yankees to a respectable three runs in five innings earlier in the day. He won't be needed again before the break but could return as the 26th man when the Rays have a doubleheader against the Orioles on July 13. Ian Gibaut was recalled in a corresponding move.
