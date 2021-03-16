The Rays optioned McKay to their minor-league camp Tuesday.
Since McKay wasn't on pace to pitch in any games before the end of spring training, he didn't warrant any serious consideration for the Rays' Opening Day roster. If McKay doesn't hit any snags in his rehab program for the left shoulder surgery he required last August, he could have an outside chance at being ready to pitch when Triple-A Durham begins its season in May. Even if he needs time beyond that to complete his throwing program, McKay could still be available for Durham as a designated hitter, which would allow him to avoid a stint on the minor-league injured list.
