The Rays optioned McKay to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

McKay was one of seven players optioned from big-league camp Thursday as the Rays reduced their contingent to 28 men, leaving the team with two cuts to make before Opening Day. The 24-year-old lefty remains one of the organization's top pitching prospects, but an uneven MLB debut season in 2019 along with a poor spring prevented him from beating out Yonny Chirinos for the fifth starter's role. McKay should get another trial in the Tampa Bay rotation at some point later in 2020.

