Rays' Brendan McKay: Sent to minors
The Rays optioned McKay to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
McKay was one of seven players optioned from big-league camp Thursday as the Rays reduced their contingent to 28 men, leaving the team with two cuts to make before Opening Day. The 24-year-old lefty remains one of the organization's top pitching prospects, but an uneven MLB debut season in 2019 along with a poor spring prevented him from beating out Yonny Chirinos for the fifth starter's role. McKay should get another trial in the Tampa Bay rotation at some point later in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...