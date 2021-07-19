McKay (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in a rehab appearance Tuesday for the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

McKay, who is working back from August shoulder surgery, previously began a rehab assignment in the FCL in late June, but he made just one appearance before being shut down after experiencing discomfort. After around three weeks of rest, McKay's shoulder discomfort has apparently subsided, so he'll begin to ramp up again. Expect McKay to make several appearances in the FCL or lower levels of the minors before Triple-A Durham activates him from its 7-day injured list and inserts him into the rotation.