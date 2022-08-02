McKay (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Tuesday for Single-A Charleston.
McKay will move his rehab assignment up a rung on the minor-league ladder after he made his first two appearances of 2022 with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate last week. He covered 2.2 innings in those outings, giving up an earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out three. The lefty is expected to need most of the 30-day rehab window to get stretched back out after he missed most of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns while recovering from injuries, and once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, McKay is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Durham.