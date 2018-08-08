McKay spun five shutout innings while notching five strikeouts and giving up only three hits and a walk Tuesday in High-A Charlotte's 4-0 win over Bradenton.

After recently getting over an oblique injury, McKay's workload was capped at 70 pitches (49 strikes), but he was efficient during his time on the mound. The 22-year-old now maintains a 3.06 ERA and has limited opponents to a .213 average through his first eight outings in the Florida State League. The two-way player has been less impressive at the plate, however, slashing a modest .224/.333/.412 across 99 plate appearances.