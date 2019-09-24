McKay is expected to pitch out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay was originally scheduled to start, but the Rays opted to give Yonny Chirinos the ball instead. Seeing as Chirinos will be on a limited pitch count, McKay will likely pitch in relief at some point Tuesday. In 46.2 big-league innings this season, the rookie left-hander owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB.