Rays' Brendan McKay: Slowed by shoulder stiffness
McKay hasn't thrown a live batting practice session yet as he's battling shoulder stiffness, though the issue isn't considered serious, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Any arm-related issue for a pitcher is at least moderately worrisome, though this particular one doesn't appear to be a big deal. While McKay hasn't thrown batting practice, he threw from 120 feet Friday. The fact that he hasn't been shut down would seem to indicate that he'll have a good shot to remain on track to make the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Converting to standard schedule•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Slated for bullpen role Tuesday•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Slugs first major-league homer•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Lasts four innings in no-decision•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Falls to 2-4•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball: Biggest 2020 breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...