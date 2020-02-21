McKay hasn't thrown a live batting practice session yet as he's battling shoulder stiffness, though the issue isn't considered serious, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Any arm-related issue for a pitcher is at least moderately worrisome, though this particular one doesn't appear to be a big deal. While McKay hasn't thrown batting practice, he threw from 120 feet Friday. The fact that he hasn't been shut down would seem to indicate that he'll have a good shot to remain on track to make the Opening Day roster.