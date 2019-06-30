McKay (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only one hit with one walk and three strikeouts to earn a victory against the Rangers in his major-league debut Saturday.

The Rays couldn't have asked for more from McKay in his debut, as he took a perfect game into the sixth inning. McKay did give up two baserunners in that frame, which may have ultimately made it easier for the Rays to pull him after the sixth. Given the performance, it would be surprising if McKay didn't receive one more start before the All-Star break.