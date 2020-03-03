McKay's spring debut won't be set until after the Rays see how his sore left shoulder responds to Tuesday's bullpen session, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Reports from earlier in the day held that McKay would debut Friday, but those were evidently slightly premature. The young lefty came to camp complaining of shoulder stiffness, though the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Still, time is getting tight for him to be built up to a starting workload by Opening Day. Given the Rays' famous creativity with their pitching staff, it wouldn't be surprising if McKay worked as a bulk reliever for his first outings if he's able to pitch but not fully ready to start.