McKay (shoulder) underwent surgery Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McKay has been sidelined with a left shoulder issue for several weeks, but the team was optimistic that he'd be able to return by spring training in 2021. However, the surgery revealed that he had a labrum issue, which puts his status for the start of spring training in doubt. His status for the beginning of spring training hinges on how he recovers over the offseason, and it's unclear whether he'll be available once Opening Day rolls around in 2021.
