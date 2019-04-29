McKay fired five scoreless innings in Double-A Montgomery's loss to Birmingham on Sunday, allowing three hits and a walk while recording six strikeouts.

The promising two-way prospect has been especially sharp on the mound for the Biscuits thus far, allowing one or no runs in three consecutive starts. McKay has also racked up an impressive 33 strikeouts over 18.2 innings, a 2.41 ERA and .188 BAA. He's also been able to complete five full frames in each of his last two trips to the mound after falling short of the mark in his first pair of starts.