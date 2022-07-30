McKay (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate last Saturday and has given up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out three across 2.2 innings over two appearances.

The 26-year-old has resided on the 60-day injured list all season after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last November and then experiencing renewed shoulder soreness in spring training. Because McKay has been sidelined all season and for most of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns due to a previous shoulder surgery, he'll likely require most of the 30-day rehab window to get fully ramped up. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft is unlikely to join the Rays once his rehab window ends and is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Durham.