McKay (1-0) allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings in High-A Charlotte's win over Jupiter on Friday. He also recorded five strikeouts.

The promising two-way prospect followed the rehabbing Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) in the contest and dominated in his Stone Crabs debut. The move up in competition clearly didn't faze McKay, who threw a total of 60 pitches. He'd earned the promotion from Low-A Bowling Green by looking similarly impressive while generating a 1.09 ERA over six starts.