McKay allowed three hits while striking out seven over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Orioles in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The 23-year-old once again looked poised and in total control, throwing 61 of 86 pitches for strikes, with 20 swinging strikes. Per ESPN, McKay had a 122 Game Score, which makes this the 17th-best single-game performance in the AL this year by that metric. He has the potential to be a significant difference maker in fantasy baseball.