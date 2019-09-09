Rays' Brendan McKay: Sticking in rotation
McKay is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the Rangers in Texas.
As anticipated, McKay will receive a second turn through the rotation after shining in his return to the big leagues versus Toronto over the past weekend. Though he was pulled before reaching the 60-pitch mark, McKay made the most of his time on the mound, spinning 3.2 shutout innings while striking out seven and issuing no walks. The Rays are expected to manage McKay's workload carefully again Thursday, which may hurt his chances of factoring into the decision.
