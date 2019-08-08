McKay (2-2) allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

McKay continued to post impressive strikeout totals, with this performance backed by 14 swinging strikes on 93 total pitches. The outing was soured by two long balls, though both were solo shots. He now has a 4.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 33 strikeouts across 29.2 innings in his first taste of the major leagues. He's currently penciled in to make his next start Monday at San Diego.