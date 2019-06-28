Rays' Brendan McKay: To start Saturday
McKay will be called up and start Saturday's contest against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rumors have swirled that McKay could get the call as soon as mid-July, though he'll get to make his major-league debut much sooner. While the Rays were initially keeping his pitch count to around 65 since he was up to Triple-A Durham, he stretched out to 85 pitches in his last start on June 22. McKay has proven ready for the major leagues with his performance at Durham, posting a 1.08 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 26 strikeouts across 25 innings.
