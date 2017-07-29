McKay will make his first professional pitching appearance Sunday with short-season Low-A Hudson Valley, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay has spent the first nine games of his career at first base, going 8-for-33 with one home run and four RBI, but will get an opportunity to show off his arm over the next few weeks for Hudson Valley. The 21-year-old was selected fourth overall by the Rays in the 2017 first-year player draft, and profiles as a left-hander with upside from the mound, as well as a plus hitter at the plate. These next couple weeks will help Tampa Bay determine how to approach this unique situation.