McKay (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
McKay had been working at extended spring training recently, but he joined the Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday for his bullpen session. He'll head to Port Charlotte in the near future to throw a two-inning, 30-pitch bullpen session, and the team is hopeful that the southpaw will be able to build up to 90 pitches after that. McKay continues to recover from left shoulder surgery last August, and it's not yet clear when he could return to game action.
