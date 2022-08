McKay (shoulder) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay has appeared in minor-league games over the last three weeks and has posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 11.1 innings across five appearances. He built up to four innings during his most recent start at Single-A Charleston and appears to be closing in on a return now that he's heading to Durham.