McKay did not factor into the decision against San Diego on Tuesday, hurling four innings and giving up four runs on five hits and six walks while striking out seven.

McKay entered the gave having issued only three walks in 29.2 innings but doubled that amount in his four frames against the Padres. He threw only 45 of 83 pitches for strikes but made batters miss when he did get the ball over the plate, registering seven strikeouts among the 12 total outs he recorded. The 23-year-old now sports a 5.08 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB in 33.2 innings and will next take on the Mariners on Monday.