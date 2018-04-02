McKay will open the year with Low-A Bowling Green of the Midwest League, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The fourth-overall pick spent the 2017 season at short-season Hudson Valley and had success on both sides of the ball. As a hitter, he hit .232/.349/.376 in 36 games, which doesn't look particularly impressive but was good for a 123 wRC+ in the low-offense environment of the New York-Penn League. As a pitcher, he tossed 20 innings with a 1.80 ERA and a 28.8 percent strikeout rate. He's expected to continue working as a two-way player in 2018.