McKay will continue to hit throughout spring training while rehabbing from shoulder surgery, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The 25-year-old underwent surgery to address a labrum issue in his left shoulder during August, and it remains unclear when he's expected to be back on the mound. McKay's availability for Opening Day is in jeopardy since no official return timeline has been offered.
