McKay will start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There was a chance the Rays could use an opener Friday and have McKay work as the primary pitcher, but he'll instead be utilized as a traditional starter. The 23-year-old has struggled in his last two outings with 11 runs allowed (seven earned) and a 8:9 K:BB in six frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories