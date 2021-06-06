McKay (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at extended spring training May 26.
After undergoing left shoulder surgery last August, McKay hasn't been cleared to pitch in games, but he was able to see action as a designated hitter for Triple-A Durham earlier this season. He went 2-for-22 in six games for Durham before he was moved to the affiliate's 7-day IL. The move isn't necessarily indicative of a setback, as the Rays may have just wanted McKay to turn his focus toward advancing through his rehab program as a pitcher at extended spring training.
