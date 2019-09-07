McKay struck out seven and allowed only one hit with zero walks across 3.2 innings during a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Friday.

The 23-year-old didn't pitch long enough to capture the win, but he was impressive, striking out seven of the 12 batters he faced. He also retired the final nine batters he squared off against. This snaps quite a cold spell for McKay, but despite the great outing Friday, he is still 2-3 with a 5.03 ERA. He also has a 1.37 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 39.1 innings this season. McKay is scheduled to pitch at the Angels next Saturday.