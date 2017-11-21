Honeywell was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Monday.

By being added to the 40-man roster, Honeywell will be ineligible to be picked in the Rule 5 draft. Honeywell started 24 games at Triple-A Durham during the 2017 season. In that time he compiled a 3.64 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. While these marks were a bit higher than what he'd shown previously, Honeywell could earn his first trip to the Show at some point during the upcoming season.