Honeywell (elbow) was added to the Rays' 60-man player pool Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He had been working out rehabbing his most recent arm procedure but this marks an encouraging step, as the team thinks he is far enough along that he could gain something by being at the alternate site. Honeywell is highly unlikely to pitch in the majors this season but he should be ready for spring training.
