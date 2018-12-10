Rays' Brent Honeywell: Aiming to return in May or June
Honeywell (elbow) is expected to return to pitch for a Rays' minor-league affiliate sometime in May or June, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.
The team isn't giving a precise timeline at this point, but Honeywell seems to be more of less on the typical timeline following February Tommy John surgery. The 23-year-old is yet to make his big-league debut but seemed to be on the verge of doing that when he suffered his elbow injury. If he looks good in the minors, it may not be long before he's up in the big leagues, though his timetable could depend in part on how competitive the Rays look.
