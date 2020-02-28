Play

Honeywell (elbow) completed a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Honeywell resumed throwing in January and has now thrown his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2018 and additional elbow surgery in June 2019. The 24-year-old last saw game action at Triple-A Durham in 2017 and compiled a 3.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 152:31 K:BB over 123.2 innings, and there's a real chance he makes his major-league debut this season if he can return to full strength.

