Honeywell (elbow) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

It's Honeywell's third bullpen session this spring as he continues to build up his arm strength after June elbow surgery. The 24-year-old hasn't seen game action since 2017 with Triple-A Durham due to injury issues, so the Rays figure to remain cautious to avoid rushing him back.

