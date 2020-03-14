Rays' Brent Honeywell: Continuing bullpen sessions for now
Honeywell (elbow) will continue to throw two bullpen sessions per week as long as the Rays are allowed to keep their spring training facility open, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Honeywell is obviously a unique case because he's coming back from an injury," manager Kevin Cash said. "I think the best thing we can do is keep his arm in shape."
The rehabbing right-hander is one of the players that could stand to particularly benefit from the Rays keeping their facility accessible during the suspension of Grapefruit League play, as the consistent work is key to building the strength back up in his previously fractured elbow. Honeywell had been optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday in a procedural move, but he was already due to physically remain in Florida until the start of the minor-league season.
