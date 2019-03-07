Honeywell (elbow) could be activated from the injured list in May, but likely wouldn't make his big-league debut until June or later, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This makes sense for a pitcher who has never reached the big leagues. Once Honeywell is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery, the Rays will likely have him make a handful of starts in the minors to prove he's back to form before summoning him to the majors. This timetable also lines up well for Tampa Bay avoiding a fourth year of arbitration with Honeywell.