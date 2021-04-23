Honeywell, who made his second appearance of the season Tuesday against the Royals after being recalled from the alternate training site, could stick with the big-league club while logging modest workloads out of the bullpen for now, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Honeywell threw 27 pitches over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's outing after making a two-inning debut as an opener against the Yankees back on April 11. Berry notes Honeywell, who's undergone four elbow surgeries since 2017, has pitched about once every five days between the alternate site and the majors thus far, but manager Kevin Cash notes that frequency could shorten and the volume could rise the more acclimated Honeywell's arm becomes. "If he's bouncing back and he feels good, I think down the road there's a chance to put a bigger workload on him," Cash said.