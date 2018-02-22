The initial diagnosis for Honeywell is a right forearm strain, but he is being further evaluated, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays' top pitching prospect suffered the injury while throwing live batting practice Thursday. Forearm strains can sometimes be the initial diagnosis of an injury that results in Tommy John surgery, and indeed, some teams use the term "forearm" to refer to the elbow when releasing official diagnosis to the media. More information regarding Honeywell's status should continue to pour in over the coming hours/days. He should be considered out indefinitely.