Honeywell, 22, has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six-straight starts for Triple-A Durham.

Honeywell's ERA has gone from 4.91 to 3.74 during that span, and he has posted a 45:7 K:BB during those 32.2 innings. Despite not starting the season at this level, Honeywell leads the International League in strikeouts. He remains among the top pitching phenoms in baseball.