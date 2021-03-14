Honeywell (elbow) said he was pleased with how he pitched Saturday during his first live batting practice session of spring training. "That was sick, that was awesome. Had the fastball going, had all the secondary stuff going for the first time in a while, so kind of got the reactions I was looking for," Honeywell said of his teammates who observed the throwing session.

Facing hitters again marked a significant milestone for Honeywell, who has been sidelined for much of the past three seasons due to an assortment of arm injuries. According to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network, manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that he doesn't expect Honeywell to be ready to pitch in any games during the Grapefruit League season, but the skipper came away from the throwing session impressed with the right-hander, who sported a fastball that sat around 92-to-94 miles per hour and touched 95. Once fully cleared, Honeywell will likely open his season at Triple-A Durham.